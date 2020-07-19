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Global AI Surveillance _CLIMATE TRACING_ of All Activity via Emissions Data
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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9 views • July 19, 2020
A powerful, global AI surveillance system has been announced this week by Al Gore. The system is powerful enough to detect emissions from every power plant, each farm, and every wood-burning stove on the planet. This system affords total information awareness to the powers that be -- and is being plugged in to the DoD's AI weapons system, in a war being perpetrated against all of humanity. Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer report.

FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/07/1...

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IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd

⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...

⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com

⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
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*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
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⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer

⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep

___

LINKS:

Rolf Witzsche, Ice Age Ahead:
http://www.ice-age-ahead-iaa.ca/

Gore unveils emissions surveillance:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other...
https://news.yahoo.com/effort-trace-e...
https://splash247.com/al-gore-spearhe...

Imperial College:
https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/impe...

EU eyes fleet of CO2-monitoring satellites:
https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158...

The Sentinel 5P:
https://www.geospatialworld.net/artic...

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health...

https://sg.news.yahoo.com/satellites-...

https://www.fastcompany.com/3063818/t...

https://www.fastcompany.com/3040829/i...

https://www.forbes.com/sites/hodfleis...

https://epsnews.com/2020/06/16/covid-...

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/digita...

https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-con...


DOD AI System:
https://www.defenseone.com/technology...

https://www.theverge.com/2017/9/4/162...

https://www.forbes.com/sites/bernardm...

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he...
Keywords
climate tracingglobal ai surveillanceinformation awarenessdods ai weapon systemice age ahead
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