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Global AI Surveillance _CLIMATE TRACING_ of All Activity via Emissions Data
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9 views • July 19, 2020
A powerful, global AI surveillance system has been announced this week by Al Gore. The system is powerful enough to detect emissions from every power plant, each farm, and every wood-burning stove on the planet. This system affords total information awareness to the powers that be -- and is being plugged in to the DoD's AI weapons system, in a war being perpetrated against all of humanity. Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer report.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/07/1...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
http://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: http://iceagefarmer.com/support
JOIN THE CONVERSATION:
http://iceagefarmer.com/discord
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
http://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
___
LINKS:
Rolf Witzsche, Ice Age Ahead:
http://www.ice-age-ahead-iaa.ca/
Gore unveils emissions surveillance:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other...
https://news.yahoo.com/effort-trace-e...
https://splash247.com/al-gore-spearhe...
Imperial College:
https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/impe...
EU eyes fleet of CO2-monitoring satellites:
https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158...
The Sentinel 5P:
https://www.geospatialworld.net/artic...
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health...
https://sg.news.yahoo.com/satellites-...
https://www.fastcompany.com/3063818/t...
https://www.fastcompany.com/3040829/i...
https://www.forbes.com/sites/hodfleis...
https://epsnews.com/2020/06/16/covid-...
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/digita...
https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-con...
DOD AI System:
https://www.defenseone.com/technology...
https://www.theverge.com/2017/9/4/162...
https://www.forbes.com/sites/bernardm...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he...
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/07/1...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
http://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: http://iceagefarmer.com/support
JOIN THE CONVERSATION:
http://iceagefarmer.com/discord
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
http://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
___
LINKS:
Rolf Witzsche, Ice Age Ahead:
http://www.ice-age-ahead-iaa.ca/
Gore unveils emissions surveillance:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other...
https://news.yahoo.com/effort-trace-e...
https://splash247.com/al-gore-spearhe...
Imperial College:
https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/impe...
EU eyes fleet of CO2-monitoring satellites:
https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158...
The Sentinel 5P:
https://www.geospatialworld.net/artic...
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health...
https://sg.news.yahoo.com/satellites-...
https://www.fastcompany.com/3063818/t...
https://www.fastcompany.com/3040829/i...
https://www.forbes.com/sites/hodfleis...
https://epsnews.com/2020/06/16/covid-...
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/digita...
https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-con...
DOD AI System:
https://www.defenseone.com/technology...
https://www.theverge.com/2017/9/4/162...
https://www.forbes.com/sites/bernardm...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he...
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