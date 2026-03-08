How to Check RAM Compatibility with Your Motherboard & CPU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Upgrading your RAM sounds simple — just buy more memory and plug it in, right?
But if you choose the wrong RAM type, speed, or incompatible module, your PC might not boot, crash randomly, or simply run slower than expected.
In this video, I’ll show you how to check RAM compatibility with your motherboard and CPU step-by-step before buying RAM so you don’t waste money or run into compatibility issues.
0:00- Intro/Explanation
0:28- Find Your Motherboard & CPU Model
1:45- Understand Your Motherboard’s RAM Support
4:41- Check Your CPU’s Memory Support
7:43- Check What RAM is Currently Installed
11:58- How to Enable XMP in BIOS