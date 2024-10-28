Disinformation, what is that? (In English, last 3 minutes in Swedish)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Member of European Parliament Christiane Anderson begins the video by giving very good examples of what disinformation actually is: stating that COVID vaccines are safe and effective, that WHO is interested in promoting public health. This video helps us to understand more concretely what is meant with this new concept of "disinformation".