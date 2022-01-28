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Funeral director John O'Looney of the United Kingdom: “I've never seen so many deaths....”
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2995 views • January 28, 2022
UK funeral director J.O'Looney attracted attention in the spring of 2021 when he published dire predictions of a possible increase in deaths for October to December 2021. As a funeral director with insight into death certificates, contacts with pathologists and hospital nurses, he provides anecdotal evidence and comparisons. His personal experiences during the Corona crisis, including what happened to medical care at Covid in England are chilling. So are his experiences
First published at 19:56 UTC on January 22nd, 2022.
Mirrored - kla.tv
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First published at 19:56 UTC on January 22nd, 2022.
Mirrored - kla.tv
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
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