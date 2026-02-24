🎵Narcocorrido: The Echo of the Flames

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tex-Mex, Norteño-Banda, Corridos Bélicos, 12-string guitar, Bajo Sexto, Accordion, Punchy Bass, Snappy Percussion, Festive yet Tense, Dramatic, Male Vocal, 110 BPM
[Intro]
[Robust 12-string guitar strumming, metallic ching]
[Layered accordion melody builds]
[Snappy snare and bass entry]
[Verse 1]
Gentlemen, pay attention, the news has already flown
In the lands of Jalisco, destiny was fulfilled
February of '26, the date is not forgotten
A thunderclap in the mountains took the "Lord's" life
Northern intelligence, satellites in the sky
Marked the coordinates to tear out the long-held hope.
[Chorus]
[Ecstatic Grito!]
The state is burning! Smoke hides the sun
They burned the trucks, chaos erupted
From Vallarta to Zapopan, the streets are a living hell
The boys have the order to challenge the government itself
At the Costco and the shops, the fire began to dance
No one enters, no one leaves, not even for breakfast.
[Verse 2]
The hotels are prisons with crystal carpets
The tourists are afraid, they no longer want the carnival
Guadalajara awaited the goals and the joy
But today gunfire is heard where football should reign
Flights are canceled, insurance is no longer valid
The State Department says: "it's better not to settle in."
[Instrumental Break]
[Fast accordion solo]
[Loud Gritos: ¡Ahi les va! ¡Puro Jalisco!]
[Aggressive Bajo Sexto rhythm]
[Bridge]
It was a hub of a thousand spokes, the center of the entire network
Sending the powder and the poison to quench that thirst
Spain, Asia, and Africa—its tentacles reached them
Arms of iron and fire that ruled for years.
It’s not just merchandise that moves the company
It is fear and punishment, a shadow over the head.
[Verse 3]
Just like in the East, the tactic is terror
They don't even spare the dog if the relative is a traitor
Fifteen lawmen fell, the cost was very high
Silence is the shield so that no one stops them
If the people say nothing, it’s because they saw the cruelty
Loyalty is bought with blood, there is no freedom.
[Outro]
I’m saying goodbye now, the coin is still in the air
Even if the head falls, the mess doesn’t end
New blood comes to power, the chair won't be empty
While the world prepares to see the ball roll.
Ashes remain in the street and the echo of an explosion...
Jalisco keeps roaring! That’s how my song ends!
[Final big accordion flourish]
[Big finish]
[End]