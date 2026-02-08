BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Psalm 64 Praising God in Rio
Scotty C
Scotty C
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 2 days ago

A little singing and dancing in Rio. I thought this would be a fun video showing off a little Rio Rio dancing. But the Psalm is about David complaining about wickedness. Now, there is a lot of societal and cultural evil in Brazil, but only our God can mesh the two and make it work. Our boy comes out unscathed. Hallelujah. Psalms 64 The Hurtful Tongue (James 3:1–12) For the choirmaster. A Psalm of David. 1Hear, O God, my voice of complaint; preserve my life from dread of the enemy. 2Hide me from the scheming of the wicked, from the mob of workers of iniquity, 3who sharpen their tongues like swords and aim their bitter words like arrows, 4ambushing the innocent in seclusion, shooting suddenly, without fear. 5They hold fast to their evil purpose; they speak of hiding their snares. “Who will see them?” they say. 6They devise injustice and say, “We have perfected a secret plan.” For the inner man and the heart are mysterious. 7But God will shoot them with arrows; suddenly they will be wounded. 8They will be made to stumble, their own tongues turned against them. All who see will shake their heads. 9Then all mankind will fear and proclaim the work of God; so they will ponder what He has done. 10Let the righteous rejoice in the Lord and take refuge in Him; let all the upright in heart exult.

Keywords
biblesongpsalmriocarolina saltshakerpsalm snackcoombepsalm 64
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Silenced No More: The First Amendment under fire

Silenced No More: The First Amendment under fire

Ramon Tomey
EU accuses TikTok of &#8220;addictive design&#8221; under new digital censorship law

EU accuses TikTok of “addictive design” under new digital censorship law

Belle Carter
Silent Saboteurs: The Top 10 Everyday Foods Fueling Inflammation and Chronic Disease

Silent Saboteurs: The Top 10 Everyday Foods Fueling Inflammation and Chronic Disease

Coco Somers
White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

Belle Carter
Lawmakers urge DOJ to investigate New York, California, Maine and Connecticut for denying religious vaccine exemptions

Lawmakers urge DOJ to investigate New York, California, Maine and Connecticut for denying religious vaccine exemptions

Laura Harris
The Unfeeling Calculus of Superintelligence: Why AI Doesn&#8217;t Hate You, You&#8217;re Just Resource Competition

The Unfeeling Calculus of Superintelligence: Why AI Doesn’t Hate You, You’re Just Resource Competition

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy