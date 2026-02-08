Psalm 64 Praising God in Rio

A little singing and dancing in Rio. I thought this would be a fun video showing off a little Rio Rio dancing. But the Psalm is about David complaining about wickedness. Now, there is a lot of societal and cultural evil in Brazil, but only our God can mesh the two and make it work. Our boy comes out unscathed. Hallelujah. Psalms 64 The Hurtful Tongue (James 3:1–12) For the choirmaster. A Psalm of David. 1Hear, O God, my voice of complaint; preserve my life from dread of the enemy. 2Hide me from the scheming of the wicked, from the mob of workers of iniquity, 3who sharpen their tongues like swords and aim their bitter words like arrows, 4ambushing the innocent in seclusion, shooting suddenly, without fear. 5They hold fast to their evil purpose; they speak of hiding their snares. “Who will see them?” they say. 6They devise injustice and say, “We have perfected a secret plan.” For the inner man and the heart are mysterious. 7But God will shoot them with arrows; suddenly they will be wounded. 8They will be made to stumble, their own tongues turned against them. All who see will shake their heads. 9Then all mankind will fear and proclaim the work of God; so they will ponder what He has done. 10Let the righteous rejoice in the Lord and take refuge in Him; let all the upright in heart exult.