Behavior of Riot Police in Bern Switzerland Is the Same As CCP’s Crackdown in Hong Kong

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10/7/2021 The riot police in Bern Switzerland： the police used rubber bullets and water cannons against demonstrators during a demonstration against the Health Pass (Vaccine Passport) in Bern, Switzerland. Their behavior is the same as the CCP’s crackdown in Hong Kong.