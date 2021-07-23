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Geoengineering discussion with Jolie Diane and Susan Clarke
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14 views • July 23, 2021
In this episode of SHADOWCITIZEN Rachael continues last week’s important discussion on Geoengineering & 5G with Jolie Diane and special guest Susan Clarke, both of whom have worked on the only anti-geoengineering bill of this type in the United States of America RHODE ISLAND’S H 6011.
Jolie Diane is an independent Geoengineering researcher, and director @ ZeroGeoengineering.com & Zero5G.com She is an advocate for environmental and human health. Jolie is currently working full time to support the anti-geoengineering legislation from Rhode Island (H6011) and help activists from other states and nations get started on the anti-legislation where they live.
Susan Clarke has done over a decade of research at Harvard School of Pubic Health, from which she holds a certificate in Health and Human Rights in her area of expertise, radio-frequency radiation bio-effects. She has quantitatively reviewed the scientific literature and is well known for her “Microwave radiation does not belong in our children’s schools!” Susan is also the co-author of Rhode Island’s GeoEngineering Bill of 2017 H 6011 which is being looked at in other states, such as Maine, and studied by intelligent and aware people not only in America but in other parts of the world, most notably in the UK.
http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText17/HouseText17/H6011.pdf
www.agriculturedefensecoalition.org
www.scientists4wiredtech.com
http://zerogeoengineering.com/…/weather-and-climate…/
https://www.congress.gov/115/bills/s141/BILLS-115s141rfh.pdf
www.whatis5g.info
www.parentsforsafetechnology.org
www.weathermodificationhistory.com
https://www.nsf.gov/nsb/publications/1965/nsb1265.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/115/bills/s141/BILLS-115s141rfh.pdf
S.141
http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText17/HouseText17/H6011.pdf
RI H6011
http://safetechforschoolsmaryland.blogspot.com/2015/11/wifi-in-schools-lecture-by-susan-clark.html?m=1
Susan Clarke
https://www.congress.gov/115/plaws/publ25/PLAW-115publ25.pdf
“Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Act of 2017”
Signed into law by President Trump April 18,2017
H.R.353
webserver.rilin.state.ri.us
Jolie Diane is an independent Geoengineering researcher, and director @ ZeroGeoengineering.com & Zero5G.com She is an advocate for environmental and human health. Jolie is currently working full time to support the anti-geoengineering legislation from Rhode Island (H6011) and help activists from other states and nations get started on the anti-legislation where they live.
Susan Clarke has done over a decade of research at Harvard School of Pubic Health, from which she holds a certificate in Health and Human Rights in her area of expertise, radio-frequency radiation bio-effects. She has quantitatively reviewed the scientific literature and is well known for her “Microwave radiation does not belong in our children’s schools!” Susan is also the co-author of Rhode Island’s GeoEngineering Bill of 2017 H 6011 which is being looked at in other states, such as Maine, and studied by intelligent and aware people not only in America but in other parts of the world, most notably in the UK.
http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText17/HouseText17/H6011.pdf
www.agriculturedefensecoalition.org
www.scientists4wiredtech.com
http://zerogeoengineering.com/…/weather-and-climate…/
https://www.congress.gov/115/bills/s141/BILLS-115s141rfh.pdf
www.whatis5g.info
www.parentsforsafetechnology.org
www.weathermodificationhistory.com
https://www.nsf.gov/nsb/publications/1965/nsb1265.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/115/bills/s141/BILLS-115s141rfh.pdf
S.141
http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText17/HouseText17/H6011.pdf
RI H6011
http://safetechforschoolsmaryland.blogspot.com/2015/11/wifi-in-schools-lecture-by-susan-clark.html?m=1
Susan Clarke
https://www.congress.gov/115/plaws/publ25/PLAW-115publ25.pdf
“Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Act of 2017”
Signed into law by President Trump April 18,2017
H.R.353
webserver.rilin.state.ri.us
Keywords
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