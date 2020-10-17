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Where Are You Now?
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3 views • October 17, 2020
From "Interlude" 2005 seanosongs
1987, Toronto, ON
Recorded 2005, Kitchener/Toronto, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Cover art: Jason Armstrong
Photography: Jeff McCrea
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/where-are-you-now
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/interlude-full-album
Erin Morgan: vocals
Linda Zane: vocals
Dan Robins: electric guitars
Matthew Parker: keyboards
1987, Toronto, ON
Recorded 2005, Kitchener/Toronto, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Cover art: Jason Armstrong
Photography: Jeff McCrea
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/where-are-you-now
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/interlude-full-album
Erin Morgan: vocals
Linda Zane: vocals
Dan Robins: electric guitars
Matthew Parker: keyboards
Keywords
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