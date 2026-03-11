Automating Life and Health Challenges, an interview with Julia McCoy

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What if AI didn’t just automate work—but helped you navigate life and health challenges too? From productivity to personal resilience, the real power of AI is empowerment. When used right, it becomes a partner in problem-solving, decision-making, and growth. The future isn’t about replacing humans—it’s about upgrading human potential.
#AI #Automation #FutureOfWork #HealthTech #DigitalEmpowerment
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