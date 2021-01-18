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BUSTED! Leaked zoom call BLM-federal employees-media leaks-breaking windows-strategy planning
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180 views • January 18, 2021
There is an interesting group discussion on ZOOM BLM, federal employees and media leaks strategize on how to respond to (their word) " a coup" in DC and other states.
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Rumble Video Location: https://rumble.com/vcrnmt-busted-leaked-zoom-call-blmfederal-employeesmedia-leaksbreaking-windowsstra.html?s=09
Rumble Video Channel: https://rumble.com/user/nocheaterhere
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Rumble Video Location: https://rumble.com/vcrnmt-busted-leaked-zoom-call-blmfederal-employeesmedia-leaksbreaking-windowsstra.html?s=09
Rumble Video Channel: https://rumble.com/user/nocheaterhere
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