Maria Zeee-Cancer Survivor Reveals the Secret Big Pharma Has Been Burying for Years

Daily Pulse Ep 70 |Fifty years ago, Rick Hill, given 60 days to live after aggressive cancer spread, sought a radical natural treatment in Tijuana combining Laetrile, enzymes, and diet. Within weeks, he felt stronger, and within a year, he was cancer-free, a remission lasting half a century. Despite attacks from cancer societies, a Mayo Clinic letter confirms his diagnosis, and his method now aids even turbo cancer cases in COVID shot recipients.