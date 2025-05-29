Morning Manna - May 29, 2025 - Proverbs 1:26-33 - Wisdom Laughs at the Fool's Calamity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today’s Morning Manna continues Solomon’s stark warning to those who reject wisdom. In Proverbs 1:26–33, wisdom delivers a shocking response: “I also will laugh at your calamity.” Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart unpack the righteous judgment behind this verse, making it clear that divine mockery isn’t cruel—it’s the outcome of persistent rebellion. This episode contrasts the stability offered to those who fear the Lord with the sudden terror that overtakes the complacent. Viewers are urged to take wisdom seriously—while it is still available. Rick and Doc challenge listeners to repent, seek the Lord diligently, and build their lives on the fear of God, not the shifting values of a foolish generation. Verses Covered: Proverbs 1:26 Proverbs 1:27 Proverbs 1:28 Proverbs 1:29 Proverbs 1:30 Proverbs 1:31 Proverbs 1:32 Proverbs 1:33