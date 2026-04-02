God Will Not Lower His Standard To Please Man (vid in description)

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https://www.bitchute.com/video/yN89yqDEXnKj/
This video cannot upload here and if you are in the UK, Bitchute does not work to show videos in the UK. I cannot find the link for it on my Rumble as it has been placed as a short so it does not come up like my other videos in the content list of video.