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There’s digital ids systems linked to food and supermarkets in Italy, India, France etc with food stamps on the digital ids. QR codes to get into shops; have to apply to access their own money. Agenda 30 will be implemented by 2026; can’t travel on flights around Europe now without giving finger prints & eye scan, all
Digital, that was implemented in USA after 9/11. Every step of the way, to push the agenda, is being done in every country in lockstep, because it’s already a one world system, one world government, soon to be one world digital currency; 15 min smart cities. Grow food if you aren’t getting a digital id. Pick a place to live, that’s where you’ll be staying. Everything we see is bread and circuses. Including Freemasonic psy op political national protests to further push the Agenda. 🇮🇪✝️