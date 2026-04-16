They’re Letting Those Of Us Who Want To Know, Know

…. The reported time Artemis took to go around to the “dark side” of the moon, is the exact length of time of Pink Floyd’s, Dark Side Of The Moon, album. This is like clue number 1,000 and something, that Artemis was a complete hoax. Those who don’t want to know, will simply, never know….not the type of people you want to be associating with… they are non-player characters, and have no place in society, as we move forward… let them live out their fantasy lives in their own little unimportant imaginative world… they are not deserving of any sympathy or consideration, or even, the time of day. Politely tell them, “go be a dumb ass elsewhere, away from my presence”. When they look at you all confused, maybe add, “dip shiits and morons, are just not my cup of tea, it’s nothing personal”.