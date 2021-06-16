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Microwave Weapons / Remote Neural Monitoring
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148 views • June 16, 2021
FACT: Remote Neural Monitoring can only be achieved when the "DNA resonance frequency" of the person is known.
QUESTION: How is a person's "DNA resonance frequency" being ascertained?
Dr. Robert Duncan has publicly spoken out about microwave weapons technologies. Please research his videos and writings!
If you would like to support my work, please feel free to Donate: https://paypal.me/djbabycole
QUESTION: How is a person's "DNA resonance frequency" being ascertained?
Dr. Robert Duncan has publicly spoken out about microwave weapons technologies. Please research his videos and writings!
If you would like to support my work, please feel free to Donate: https://paypal.me/djbabycole
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