BOOTS ON THE GROUND IN OTTAWA AS TRUDEAU GOES ON LIVE T.V. AND LIES TO CANADA

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Canadian War Veteran Bryan Marr tells Canada their Prime Minister is a LIAR and is urging U.S. Veterans to HELP by coming to OTTAWA now.
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson called all tow truck companies and told then to come to downtown Ottawa and begin towing the truckers away.
They all responded by saying they had COVID.
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