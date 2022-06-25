The mRNA Vaccine Can Be Upgraded Like Software but These New Technologies Are Still Experiential

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https://gnews.org/post/pcey962c
06/23/2022 Naomi Wolf: Moderna’s website saying the beauty of these vaccines is that they can be updated continually by only a minor change. But these lipid nanoparticles are totally experimental. They’re experimental in the mRNA vaccines, they’re experimental in CRISPR. No one really knows how they work or if they work or what’s going to happen to them over time. But they can’t wait to do it to you