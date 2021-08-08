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AUG 8 2021 SLEEP DEPRIVATION TORTURE & ALTERING OF SLEEP CYCLES DREAM MODULATION NIGHTMARES & NLP
Bryan Tew
Bryan Tew
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0 view • August 08, 2021
Only four hours of sleep

Awakened suddenly by pulse of energy at airport at 0700 hrs Aug 8 2021 just four hours of sleep ears ringing head ears in high pitch screeching sound pulsating pain trauma nerve damage to ears trauma to heart chest area SLEEP DEPRIVATION TORTURE

Sleep deprivation may sound quite tame in comparison with other forms of torture, but in the hands of an expert interrogator, it quickly renders someone open to mental mind control suggestions whilst reducing resistance to the remote neural attacks of the systems influences.

Keeping someone awake for days at a time is a highly effective way to ‘break the will’ of a Mind Control victim causing a whole range of undesirable ill effects from cognitive impairment, psychosis, breaking down the immune system and even causing heart defects and cardiovascular problems. The more you deprive someone of sleep, the more likely they are to suffer memory loss, confusion and hallucinations.

It DEPATTERNs the mind clearing the neural pathways of the brain not only erasing the Christian content, or whatever the victim is concentrating upon, but it prepares the victims brain for the next wave of neuroprogramming.

In a CIA/DIA TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL torture or interrogation, sleep deprivation tactics are used to bring about a change in psychological state, although the effects on the body’s immune system and vital functions undoubtably cause additional damage. Lack of sleep brings about a number of neurobiological effects affecting reaction time, memory and and cognitive functions. It also has the effect of quickly bringing about hypnagogic hallucinations –  feelings of ‘altered reality’ caused by the incursion of REM activity into wakefulness. Prolong these conditions and it can lead to severe moral and emotional impairment and ultimately psychosis.
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targeted individualsgang stalkingorganized stalkinggas lightinghyper game theory
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