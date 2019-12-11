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1905 CHRISTMAS CLASSIC: THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS - EDISON FILM STUDIOS
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17 views • December 11, 2019
Here is a rare Christmas treat from 1905. Thomas Edison Studios released this wonderful version of, "The Night Before Christmas. This feature is in the Public Domain and free for all to enjoy. So here is wishing you all a very merry Christmas!
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