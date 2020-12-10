© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Constitutional Militia Forces Executed The Law & Restored Liberty Recently & Exposed A Treasonous International Crime In The Obama Administration Against The American People
Follow
1
Share
Report
95 views • December 10, 2020
Bundy Ranch in 2014 and the Malheur Occupation a couple of years later demonstrated that the people really do have power under the Constitution when acting as the Constitution's law enforcement. Capt. Karl Koenigs and Brand Thornton join me in this episode to recount two examples of how the power of the people to enforce the law have been demonstrated. One even resulted in exposing to the world the international crime of the Obama administration and the sale of Uranium to the Russians.
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/how-constitutional-militia-forces-executed-the-law-restored-liberty-recently-exposed-a-treasonous-international-crime-in-the-obama-administration-against-the-american-people/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/how-constitutional-militia-forces-executed-the-law-restored-liberty-recently-exposed-a-treasonous-international-crime-in-the-obama-administration-against-the-american-people/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.