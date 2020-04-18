Project BioShield, PREP Act: Legislation for Mass Adult Vaccination w/ Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins the program to discuss the legislation leading up to today that sets up the government to legally mass vaccinate, not only children, but also adults. We discuss two major pieces of legislation: Project BioShield & the PREP Act; both of these prepare the country to legally force mass vaccinations through various means such as creating community demand and unlimited funding during pandemics and biowarfare situations. You can support Dr. Sharri Tenpenny and learn more about her work at her website: https://vaxxter.com/. You can also follow her on Twitter https://twitter.com/BusyDrT and on https://www.facebook.com/vaccineinfo
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MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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