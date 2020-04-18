BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Project BioShield, PREP Act: Legislation for Mass Adult Vaccination w/ Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
86 views • April 18, 2020
Sarah Westall

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins the program to discuss the legislation leading up to today that sets up the government to legally mass vaccinate, not only children, but also adults. We discuss two major pieces of legislation: Project BioShield & the PREP Act; both of these prepare the country to legally force mass vaccinations through various means such as creating community demand and unlimited funding during pandemics and biowarfare situations. You can support Dr. Sharri Tenpenny and learn more about her work at her website: https://vaxxter.com/. You can also follow her on Twitter https://twitter.com/BusyDrT and on https://www.facebook.com/vaccineinfo

Support Patriots & Independent Journalism @ http://GreenPillLiving.com/Westall - Use code "Westall" & save 10% as a first time buyer! Find quality CBD oil, Collidial Silver, & much more!

Find any of the products mentioned & support the show @ http://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com


MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
gunsfoodcrimevaccinationvaccinechoice911health carelegislationdictatorshipmedical tyrannyseedsmandatesmallpoxsarah westalldr sherri tenpennymass adultwaxxterproject bioshieldprep act
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Facial recognition cameras are branding innocent shoppers as thieves, and the tech is already in America

Facial recognition cameras are branding innocent shoppers as thieves, and the tech is already in America

Cassie B.
New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

Sterling Ashworth
Gen Z protest descends into chaos: Hooded rioters loot gun store, injure more than 100 police in Frankfurt

Gen Z protest descends into chaos: Hooded rioters loot gun store, injure more than 100 police in Frankfurt

Cassie B.
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Douglas Harrington
The Civilizational War Over AI: I&#8217;m on the Side of Humans, Not the Machine Overlords

The Civilizational War Over AI: I’m on the Side of Humans, Not the Machine Overlords

Mike Adams
Trump Announces $1 Million Reward for Reports of Voter Fraud Ahead of Midterms

Trump Announces $1 Million Reward for Reports of Voter Fraud Ahead of Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy