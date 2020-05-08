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CoronaVirus__A_P_ssed_Off_Good_Cop_Speaks_Out_On_Tyranny - redownloaded
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1 view • May 08, 2020
We need more officers to recognize their duty is to the people, not the government. Think about what you are doing! Freedom is defined as: opposed to slavery. And a common law maxim states: "All men are free men or slaves." There is no between here,
So you are either on the side of Liberty or you are on the side of Tyranny.
Listen to this police officer as he is bang on!
So you are either on the side of Liberty or you are on the side of Tyranny.
Listen to this police officer as he is bang on!
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