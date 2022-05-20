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Living By Faith Was Thought Throughout the Epistles
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16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.
17 For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith. Rom 1 16-17; Gal 3 11; Heb 10 38
16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.
17 For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith. Rom 1 16-17; Gal 3 11; Heb 10 38
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