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Traditional Quimper Pottery Henriot Faïence
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11 views • November 09, 2019
Quimper pottery has a long history. Tin-glazed, hand-painted pottery has been made in Kemper, France for over 300 years. The most famous manufacturers include HB Quimper, Porquier, Henriot, HB Henriot.
Here is an overview of Mid-Century Decorative Plates, Jugs, Ewer, Vases Collection coming with Attribution Marks. A selection of Rare items, Style Antique, Vintage and Rustic. Design period from 1930s to 1960s.
Here is an overview of Mid-Century Decorative Plates, Jugs, Ewer, Vases Collection coming with Attribution Marks. A selection of Rare items, Style Antique, Vintage and Rustic. Design period from 1930s to 1960s.
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