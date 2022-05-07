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EU border chief resigns over claims of human-rights abuses
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100 views • May 07, 2022
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Fabrice Leggeri, now the former head of the EU's border guard agency, has resigned after an anti-fraud investigation claimed the EU deported asylum seekers on a massive scale without properly considering their cases, raising concerns about unequal treatment of refugees from the Middle East and Africa, and of Ukrainians, who are being warmly welcomed.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13126p-eu-border-chief-resigns-over-claims-of-human-rights-abuses.html
Fabrice Leggeri, now the former head of the EU's border guard agency, has resigned after an anti-fraud investigation claimed the EU deported asylum seekers on a massive scale without properly considering their cases, raising concerns about unequal treatment of refugees from the Middle East and Africa, and of Ukrainians, who are being warmly welcomed.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13126p-eu-border-chief-resigns-over-claims-of-human-rights-abuses.html
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