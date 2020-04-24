© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show (24Apr20 Full Show)
Follow
0
Share
Report
43 views • April 24, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:05:14 No recorded homicides in Miami in 6 weeks despite (because?) of police keeping their distance. Constitutional Sheriffs are our only hope. YOUR most important vote this November
— 00:15:27 Correcting the record on eugenicist Gates’ depopulation agenda & his DARPA / Military connections to push technocratic control & surveillance
— 00:46:31 Taiwan did NOT shutdown & destroy their economy. WHO’s Taiwan policy & statements show the bureaucracy is a tool of China
— 00:56:00 We’re turning into China. A new virus coming from Wuhan — totalitarian tyranny. Here’s the new “normal” in Wuhan that will be here faster than they can ship products to Walmart
— 01:28:28 COVID outbreaks on a US Carrier and a cruise ship sink the lies of “flatten the curve”
— 01:37:51 Rand Paul on the tragic, unconstitutional shutdown & why it MUST end
— 01:46:14 Idiot statement by a Trump economic advisor accidentally stumbles on the truth — it WOULD make more sense to give everyone space suits than shut down every job, bust our food, medicine & energy supply chains & spend $2.5 TRILLION in welfare so far
— 01:55:42 UK advisory group admits homemade masks will not protect you as plane passenger & NY Post take you on a nightmare trip of Obsessive-Compulsive Fear
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:05:14 No recorded homicides in Miami in 6 weeks despite (because?) of police keeping their distance. Constitutional Sheriffs are our only hope. YOUR most important vote this November
— 00:15:27 Correcting the record on eugenicist Gates’ depopulation agenda & his DARPA / Military connections to push technocratic control & surveillance
— 00:46:31 Taiwan did NOT shutdown & destroy their economy. WHO’s Taiwan policy & statements show the bureaucracy is a tool of China
— 00:56:00 We’re turning into China. A new virus coming from Wuhan — totalitarian tyranny. Here’s the new “normal” in Wuhan that will be here faster than they can ship products to Walmart
— 01:28:28 COVID outbreaks on a US Carrier and a cruise ship sink the lies of “flatten the curve”
— 01:37:51 Rand Paul on the tragic, unconstitutional shutdown & why it MUST end
— 01:46:14 Idiot statement by a Trump economic advisor accidentally stumbles on the truth — it WOULD make more sense to give everyone space suits than shut down every job, bust our food, medicine & energy supply chains & spend $2.5 TRILLION in welfare so far
— 01:55:42 UK advisory group admits homemade masks will not protect you as plane passenger & NY Post take you on a nightmare trip of Obsessive-Compulsive Fear
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.