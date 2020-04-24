The David Knight Show (24Apr20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CSTBe sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-showTopics by Timecode:— 00:05:14 No recorded homicides in Miami in 6 weeks despite (because?) of police keeping their distance. Constitutional Sheriffs are our only hope. YOUR most important vote this November— 00:15:27 Correcting the record on eugenicist Gates’ depopulation agenda & his DARPA / Military connections to push technocratic control & surveillance— 00:46:31 Taiwan did NOT shutdown & destroy their economy. WHO’s Taiwan policy & statements show the bureaucracy is a tool of China— 00:56:00 We’re turning into China. A new virus coming from Wuhan — totalitarian tyranny. Here’s the new “normal” in Wuhan that will be here faster than they can ship products to Walmart— 01:28:28 COVID outbreaks on a US Carrier and a cruise ship sink the lies of “flatten the curve”— 01:37:51 Rand Paul on the tragic, unconstitutional shutdown & why it MUST end— 01:46:14 Idiot statement by a Trump economic advisor accidentally stumbles on the truth — it WOULD make more sense to give everyone space suits than shut down every job, bust our food, medicine & energy supply chains & spend $2.5 TRILLION in welfare so far— 01:55:42 UK advisory group admits homemade masks will not protect you as plane passenger & NY Post take you on a nightmare trip of Obsessive-Compulsive FearTake advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!