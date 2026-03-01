The Church in the Valley of Decision over Israel - Peter Tsukahira ✨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Be sure to watch this powerful message featuring Israeli speaker and pastor Peter Tsukahira, originally shared at Envision 2026 titled:
“The Church in the Valley of Decision over Israel.”
In this timely and thought-provoking address, Pastor Tsukahira offers biblical insight, clarity, and practical application for the Church in this critical hour.
We trust his informative and relevant teaching will challenge, strengthen, and encourage you. Don’t miss it!