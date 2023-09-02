Create New Account
The HighWire | The Most Important Interview of Our Time
Published 18 hours ago

Shocking information and candid admissions reveal the real fraud in the case of Andrew Wakefield.

ORIGINAL AIR-DATE: December 27, 2018 

www.thehighwire.com



immune systemcdcimmunityautismvaccinationvaccinemeaslesmmrmumpsaluminumfrauddel bigtreemercuryrubellaandrew wakefieldthe highwirethimerosalaluminiumandy wakefield

