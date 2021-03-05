Hey Ya'll It's Hog Butchering Time!The chili late night weather is the perfect for butchering animals.Filling freezer with hard work, labor of our own two hands. In obedience to God, 1 Thessalonians 4:11. After a couple years the labor pays off to profit ourselves off the land. A lesson all Americans can learn from our Founding Fathers when they declared their independence from Big Government! Jesus said: 11 and to make it your ambition to lead a quiet life: You should mind your own business and work with your hands, just as we told you, 12 so that your daily life may win the respect of outsiders and so that you will not be dependent on anybody.LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below!Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.Back-up channel: Created By Divine Design Masfaith3