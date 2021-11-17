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Parents in NY Take to the Streets to Warn Ignorant Parents Injecting Their Children with Pfizer Shot
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Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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Finally, there are some signs that there are some people in America who are going to start standing up against medical child abuse and attempted murder

Lamenting that their numbers should be in the tens of thousands, dozens of parents in Staten Island, New York, gathered together in front of a grade school yesterday where children between the ages of 5 - 11 were being injected with the Pfizer COVID-19 shots, pleading with parents to not go through with it

They were apparently ridiculed by the pro-vaxx parents who were offering their children to the vaccine gods, claiming that they needed to protect their children from the dangerous anti-vaxx parents

Rachel, a mother and former school teacher for 10 years, spoke while holding her infant daughter and pleaded with the parents who were opposing them, and explaining that they should be opposing those within the school who want to inject poison into their kids

https://t.me/bannedvid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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