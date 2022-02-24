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X22 Report B 02. 23. 22.
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150 views • February 24, 2022
Ep. 2710b - Time To Reveal The Insurance Policy, Make Noise, Make It Rain, Bye Crooked Hillary
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The [DS] is continuing to fall into Trump's trap. The pandemic has ended the people are learning the truth and Truth Social has been launched. It is almost time to release the insurance policy, the people will begin to make noise, they will call the storm and the rain will come. The people will begin to learn the truth that the entire system is rigged and the people running our country are criminals, the clock is ticking and the fall of the [DS] is about to happen.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
⚡ Get The #1 Gadget For Blackouts Here: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [DS] is continuing to fall into Trump's trap. The pandemic has ended the people are learning the truth and Truth Social has been launched. It is almost time to release the insurance policy, the people will begin to make noise, they will call the storm and the rain will come. The people will begin to learn the truth that the entire system is rigged and the people running our country are criminals, the clock is ticking and the fall of the [DS] is about to happen.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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