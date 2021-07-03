Significant Decisions and Changes Toward the CCP Will Occur After July 1st

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In a June 29, 2021 GTV video, Mr. Miles Guo said, “a series of politically, economically, significant decisions and international relations changes will occur rapidly after July 1st.” He warned the CCP that the souls of hundreds of millions of Chinese people who died in the Tian’an Square Massacre, Cultural Revolution, Family Planning Policy, and Korean War are waiting for the CCP’s demise. The death knell of the CCP has been sounded!