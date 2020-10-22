© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What are the specifics of 2016 Russian election interference?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • October 22, 2020
Check out my Odysee channel! https://odysee.com/$/invite/@DavidDoesStuff:c
Today, I'm taking a closer look at the details around the assertion that Trump won the 2016 election due to Russian interference. What type of interference are they specifically referring to? How effective was it?
ArgDigger Post Placeholder: https://argdigger.com/post/Trump-only-won-2016-due-to-Russian-election-interence
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgQYgqkJJ-5YL6TZlfJq8Vg
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DavidDoesStuff
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DavidDoesStuff
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GUDzCu5ciicG/
Today, I'm taking a closer look at the details around the assertion that Trump won the 2016 election due to Russian interference. What type of interference are they specifically referring to? How effective was it?
ArgDigger Post Placeholder: https://argdigger.com/post/Trump-only-won-2016-due-to-Russian-election-interence
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgQYgqkJJ-5YL6TZlfJq8Vg
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DavidDoesStuff
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DavidDoesStuff
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GUDzCu5ciicG/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.