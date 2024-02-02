Prof. Joseph Siracusa on The Chris Smith Show - 01 February 2024

On today's show, Professor Joseph Siracusa discusses the latest geopolitical news.
GUEST OVERVIEW: Professor Joseph Siracusa is Dean of Global Futures in the Faculty of Humanities at Curtin University. He is a leading expert in American politics, foreign policy, and international security. Professor Siracusa has supervised to completion 40 PhDs and more than 150 Masters and Honours students, regularly presents at international conferences and has volunteered his time to lecture at high schools.
