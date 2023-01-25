Classified docs found at Pence home. OH! So NOW it’s OK? Pathetic attempt to justify Biden.

This new finding and narrative is an obvious ploy to try and mitigate the severity of Biden's criminal offense. Biden's possession of classified documents was attained in his leave of office as Vice President, which is illegal. So now the reporting shows Puppet Pence, another Vice President being in possession of classified documents outside of office, with the explanation that it was 1) inadvertent and 2) the fault of flawed security procedures. So now it's ok as it was a mistake and not necessarily the fault of VPs who are in illegal possession of classified files, due to protocol that is "insufficient". These are not valid excuses, which should pardon accountability.

They wanted to crucify Trump, who was legally in possession of files he declassified as President. No, I am not a fan of Trump coming to defend him. This is about legality and accountability. Biden and now Pence, should be criminally prosecuted. Pence and the media are actively trying to deceive the Republic with this "revelation" to mitigate the acts of Biden. However, to Pence's great surprise and regret, he too should be tried and found guilty of the offense alongside Biden.

Notice how they are taking a sympathetic approach in their reading of this narrative to evoke a sense of compassion for the VPs. Sorry CNN, but this is a pretty thin veil and there is a large portion of the American public not dumb enough to fall for the production you are peddling.