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Religious Versus Non-Religious Versus Christianity
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22 views • March 26, 2022
There is a division in the world, but where to put the dividing line? The conventional habit of dividing the world into two camps of left and right has some validity but it misses the point, when looked at from a different angle. There are people on both sides who do not support the state. This same lack of nuance is seen when we look at how economics and religions are divided conventionally. In this essay we will look at a better way of dividing reality, by race. As soon as we come to a better understanding as to what divides one race from the other, for in this paradigm, there are only two races. Each is associated with one kind of politics, economics and religion, but not the other.
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