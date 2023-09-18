Republican Donor Behind Texas Shantytown Filled With Illegal Aliens

Have the elites decided to erase our borders without telling the rest of us? Border Patrol agents are busing illegal aliens to the interior of the U.S., and Republican donors are developing large shantytowns for illegal aliens. Colony Ridge appears to be one such enclave. It’s about the size of Washington, D.C., and illegals there can borrow money for a piece of property directly from the developer, bypassing the usual requirements needed for a loan. Reportedly, the place is a dump and hosts plenty of crime. Who is behind it?

In other stories, the Texas Senate just acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton of what looked to be purely politically motivated charges to begin with; one carbon-capture pipeline company just announced a major setback in South Dakota and part of Iowa; and scientists are giddy about a recent discovery on a planet called K2-18B.

Also on today’s show, The New American’s Alex Newman interviews Swedish academic Jacob Nordangard about the planned convergence of technology and digitalization into a dystopian “digital world brain” that could end up dominating the entire planet, and Steve Bonta and Gary Benoit continue their discussion of enumerated powers by diving into the few and specific powers delegated to the U.S. Congress by the U.S. Constitution.