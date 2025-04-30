Healing For the Fractured Soul Session 32: Master Manipulators & Mind Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Within the Dark Triad of Personalities lies a sinister form of abuse: those who brainwash and use mind control on their unsuspecting victims. These abusers often use the same technique patterns to isolate, manipulate, and control the minds of their targets. Mind control compromises a person's or group's freedom of choice by altering their perception, motivations, and behavior. Breaking free from a psyop from a narcissist in a relationship, organization, business, or government can seem impossible, but with God all things are possible. Tonight we will discuss identifying mind control traits and how to break free from master manipulators. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/master-manipulators-mind-control/
