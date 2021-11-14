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Favoring The Rich Or The Poor - Proverbs 14:20 (NIV)
20 The poor are shunned even by their neighbors,
but the rich have many friends.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The poor are rejected.
The rich are befriended.
This is flawed behavior to be eschewed.
https://pc1.tiny.us/xw6xcetr
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