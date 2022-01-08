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Mirror: Gingrich discusses possible replacements if Pelosi steps down
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11 views • January 08, 2022
Newt Gingrich discusses possibility of new leadership replacing Nancy Pelosi. She has been amazingly effective for a very long time and is going to be difficult to replace. It has to be somebody who has a foot in every camp.
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