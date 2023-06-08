https://gettr.com/post/p2j4aiz5207
06/06/2023 【Miles’ Insight】Brother Changdao: On the 3rd anniversary of the New Federal State of China, we have showcased our positive image and civilized qualities to the world, thanks to the past six years of following the Whistleblowers’ Movement, the NFSC, and Mr. Miles Guo, experiencing many events together with him.
06/06/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：新中国联邦三周年，我们把良好形象、文明素质展示给全世界，得益于过去六年来跟随爆料革命，跟随新中国联邦，跟随郭文贵先生并与他一起经历很多事情。
