Riccardo Bosi: No Consent

This Is Another Test
* They’re trying to break your free will.
* Everything that occurred in the past few years has been a psy-op.
* This is 5th generation warfare — and you are the target.
* Your willing participation is their objective.
* Do not comply.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (19 September 2023)
https://rumble.com/v3ixkw2-australiaone-party-the-green-room-19-september-2023-800pm-aest.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.