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BREAKING! U.S. Whistle-Blower Claims 45,000 Died in U.S. Within 3 Days of Taking COVID "Vaccine"
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1070 views • July 19, 2021
Attn, Thomas Renz has just filed a lawsuit against the Federal Government. A US whistle-blower has come forward to testify that the COVID shots have killed at least 45,000 within three days of taking the shot and the U.S. Government has been covering it up. This important announcement occurred at the ReAwaken America Conference, Anaheim, CA. (July 18, 2021)
Full ReAwaken America Conference:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltH7IXZfYYU
Full ReAwaken America Conference:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltH7IXZfYYU
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