© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blacks are Incapable of Being Racist Towards Whites (They Lack Power)
Follow
2
Share
Report
10 views • April 12, 2021
The new definitions defined by postmodernist make it absolutely impossible that their side loses which is why we must absolutely resist the redefinition of words and rules to the game which they will do any moment that it favors them to do so. The latest and very prevalent example is the idea that it's impossible for a black person to be racist towards a white person because they lack the power.
That means that every single Appalachian hillbilly is more powerful than Barack Obama by virtue of their skin color, that the imbalance of power is in the white persons favor.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#power #racism #woke
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
That means that every single Appalachian hillbilly is more powerful than Barack Obama by virtue of their skin color, that the imbalance of power is in the white persons favor.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#power #racism #woke
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.