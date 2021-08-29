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Shock! Everything About Time's Crying "Separated Child" Poster Girl Was Lies And Propaganda!
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41 views • August 29, 2021
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The young Honduran girl who became the face of the family separation crisis due to the recent Time Magazine cover was never separated from her mother - and the actual facts are far different than the intended propaganda. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the reality of the emotional propaganda promoted by Time Magazine and the rest of the open-border political establishment.
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The young Honduran girl who became the face of the family separation crisis due to the recent Time Magazine cover was never separated from her mother - and the actual facts are far different than the intended propaganda. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the reality of the emotional propaganda promoted by Time Magazine and the rest of the open-border political establishment.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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