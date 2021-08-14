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Yuri Bezmenov: The NWO Ticking Time Bomb (UN Agenda 2030)[13.08.2021]
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211 views • August 14, 2021
Donation Cause
# We are Collecting Donation to build a Website and Create more content to reach more Amount of people so that we can Decelerate the process of subversion! UPI : open.2000278409@icici
129 views Aug 13, 2021
Yuri Bezmenov - 1.73K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZFO4JxUgFCc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg
# We are Collecting Donation to build a Website and Create more content to reach more Amount of people so that we can Decelerate the process of subversion! UPI : open.2000278409@icici
129 views Aug 13, 2021
Yuri Bezmenov - 1.73K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZFO4JxUgFCc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg
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