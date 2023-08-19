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AUGUST 17TH SWFL DEATH FROM ABOVE -- SW FLORIDA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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68 views • August 19, 2023

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533


Chad Crawford

https://www.youtube.com/@chadcrawford1502/videos

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

Valerich77

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/valerich77/videos?page=1

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1


Keywords
chemtrailsgmos5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringbunker fuelthe great resetc-ovid hoax
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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