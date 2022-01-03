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Programmed Mentally and Physically for a Taste for Humans - Final Days Report, SJWellFire
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386 views • January 03, 2022
Did the military do zombie mass extermination exercise and are allowed to kill humans if they are not human. Does the MRNa vaccine mean you are no longer human and not longer have any rights? Did Amazon have in their terms of service a human eating zombie clause. Is cannibalisms being pushed in the news and education to solve the fake climate scam and world hunger? Did a high powerful wizard say abortions are a sacrifice to lucifer. Did mad cow disease impact by cannibalism / unnatural diet. Are we being feed dead baby dna in our food and vaccines to get a taste for humans? What is up with pre-programing to control all humans via 5G. Was cannibalisms in the Bible and did those that sacrifice their kids to Moloch eat their kids? Are satanists vampires or werewolves? Cannot make this up. Do Satanist show you in plain site what they are doing. Pray in the name of Jesus to rebuke their wicked plans.
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Programmed Mentally and Physically for a Taste for Humans - Final Days Report, SJWellFire
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Programmed Mentally and Physically for a Taste for Humans - Final Days Report, SJWellFire
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